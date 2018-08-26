TajCoin (TAJ) Price Down 9.1% This Week

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, TajCoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. TajCoin has a total market cap of $45,686.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.02115747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00580056 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017972 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041962 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024511 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010387 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 10,009,647 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

