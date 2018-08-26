Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $6,678,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $4,408,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 714,273.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,250,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 2,249,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 284.4% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNDM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,786. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

