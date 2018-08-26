Target (TGT) Given a $90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been given a $90.00 price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:TGT opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. Target has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Target’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Target will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,224,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 73.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Target by 3.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 172.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

