Target (TGT) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

“We remain NEUTRAL. Sales increased 7.0% to $17.55bn (vs. our $16.96bn est), on a stronger-than-expected 6.5% comp increase (vs. our +3.0%). The comp was led by a 6.4% increase in traffic, the strongest performance since Target began reporting the metric in 2008, and follows 4% growth in 1Q. Gains have been led by improvements in ‘frequency’ categories, particularly essentials (food/beverage accelerated for a 6th straight quarter), in addition to e-comm. Digital sales rose 41%, aided by a successful one-day sale event in July, and contributed 1.5% of the comp increase. Impressively, stores were responsible for the large majority of comp growth (4.9%). In 1H18, comps rose 4.8%; with trends remaining strong through the back-to-school period, we raise our forecast for to 2H to nearly 4% comps (from +LSD%).”,” Guggenheim’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Shares of TGT opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. Target has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $88.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Target will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 168.7% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Target by 739.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,435.0% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

