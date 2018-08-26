TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Waterstone Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,223,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,170,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.12. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. NMI had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $398,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Claudia J. Merkle sold 29,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $499,993.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,310 shares of company stock worth $4,510,665. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

