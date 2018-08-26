TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth $10,004,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth $287,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 83.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.42.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $23.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.26 billion. sell-side analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

