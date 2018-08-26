Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.57 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognex were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,935,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,708,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $868,691,000 after buying an additional 940,307 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 949.3% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 848,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after buying an additional 767,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 39.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,636,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after buying an additional 745,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,320,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $530,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

