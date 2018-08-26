Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.64 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Markston International LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.4% during the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 141,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 387.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 787.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9,284.89%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

