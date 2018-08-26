Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $52.84 Million Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $52,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $190.57 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Citigroup set a $263.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.67.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

