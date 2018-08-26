Telecom Argentina (TEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telecom Argentina from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Telecom Argentina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

TEO opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 36.5% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.