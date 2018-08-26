Telekom Austria (TKAGY) and Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) Head to Head Comparison

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS: KKPNF) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 4.67% 10.04% 3.83% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telekom Austria and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 0 0 2.00 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telekom Austria and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $4.95 billion 1.12 $389.34 million $1.36 12.32 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.26 $545.93 million $0.12 18.33

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria. Telekom Austria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke KPN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke KPN does not pay a dividend. Telekom Austria pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Telekom Austria on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. Its fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services. The company also provides voice telephony, convergent products, Internet access, data and IT solutions, value added services, wholesale services, and IP television and payment solutions, as well as mobile telephone and satellite television services. In addition, it sells end-user terminal equipment; and sets up customer lines that include installation work. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 20.7 million customers; and had approximately 6.0 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

