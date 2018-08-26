Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target to $105.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $57.87 and a 1-year high of $97.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $2,689,320.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,736 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8,064.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 137,581 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

