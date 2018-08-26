Teradata Co. (TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

TDC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. 827,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,192. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.28 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 2,229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 821,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 786,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,713,000 after purchasing an additional 687,719 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,801,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,868,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Teradata by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,000,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 319,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

