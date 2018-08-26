Tesla Inc (TSLA) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 154.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.54.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $322.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

