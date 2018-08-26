The Abyss Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $394,269.00 (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. The Abyss has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $394,269.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Abyss token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, The Abyss has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00259221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00150767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034688 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About The Abyss

The Abyss’ genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,755,675 tokens. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, YoBit, CoinBene, BitForex, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

