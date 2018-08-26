The Coca-Cola’s (KO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report published on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KO. Societe Generale set a $46.50 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays raised The Coca-Cola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.24.

Shares of KO stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $195.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,033,000 after buying an additional 746,800 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 5,230,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,971,000 after buying an additional 485,475 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

