The Ensign Group (ENSG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ensign Group’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company's inorganic strategies have consistently given a boost to the revenue base and solid financial health enables it to enhance shareholder value. Its solid strategies have facilitated the company to grow and add to its facilities. Following strong first-half results, the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2018. However, it suffers from rising expenses that keep draining the bottom line. Moreover, extensive use of debt continuously raises the company’s interest expenses, which in turn, hurt its profitability.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Ensign Group to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.13.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,180,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $794,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,819. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

