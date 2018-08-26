The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUBI. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 366,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,598. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 144.16%. equities analysts predict that The Rubicon Project will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, insider Michael G. Barrett bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 237.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,088 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 170.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.