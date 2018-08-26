Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250,688 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Simmons First National worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 10.3% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 113,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.16. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.66%. equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $88,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFNC. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Sandler O’Neill cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

