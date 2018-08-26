Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,465,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,262,508,000 after purchasing an additional 182,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,381,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 488.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,537,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,713 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6,367.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,773,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 14.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,281,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,564,873.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,956.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $410,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,901 shares of company stock worth $19,174,106. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. NetApp had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

