Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Has $6.46 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 1,527.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,310 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.89% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $252,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $599,000.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

