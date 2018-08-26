Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 70,280 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,000. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for 1.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $133.24 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.99). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.98.

In other news, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $4,638,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.26 per share, with a total value of $2,004,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,010,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,782 shares of company stock worth $21,237,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

