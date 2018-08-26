TIGENIX/S (TIG) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Financial Survey

TIGENIX/S (NYSE: TEVA) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get TIGENIX/S alerts:

TIGENIX/S has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of TIGENIX/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. TIGENIX/S does not pay a dividend. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIGENIX/S and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIGENIX/S $1.02 million 535.04 -$84.57 million ($0.02) -2,099.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $22.39 billion 1.05 -$16.27 billion $3.93 5.86

TIGENIX/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. TIGENIX/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TIGENIX/S and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIGENIX/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 6 14 6 0 2.00

TIGENIX/S currently has a consensus target price of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $20.42, indicating a potential downside of 11.29%. Given TIGENIX/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TIGENIX/S is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares TIGENIX/S and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIGENIX/S N/A N/A N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -47.98% 19.92% 5.02%

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats TIGENIX/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIGENIX/S Company Profile

TiGenix NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics from its proprietary technology platforms of allogeneic or donor derived stem cells. Its stem cell programs are based on proprietary validated platforms of allogeneic expanded stem cells targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, and heart diseases. The company's lead product candidate is the Cx601, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients suffering from Crohn's disease. It also engages in developing Cx611, a clinical stage product candidate from its expanded adipose-derived stem cell-based (eASC-based) technology platform, which completed a Phase I study in sepsis and a Phase Ib/IIa trial for the treatment of refractory rheumatoid arthritis; and Cx621, which has completed a Phase I trial for the treatment of intra lymphatic administration of allogeneic eASCs. It is also developing AlloCSC-01, a product candidate based on the CSC-based platform, which has completed a Phase I/II study in acute myocardial infarction. The company has operations in Belgium, Spain, and the United States. TiGenix NV was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. As of July 3, 2018, TiGenix NV operates as a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. This segment's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. The company has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for TIGENIX/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIGENIX/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.