TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 121,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

NYSE TSU opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TIM Participacoes SA has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. This is a positive change from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

TSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.