Timber Hill LLC Purchases 867 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Timber Hill LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Timber Hill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Timber Hill LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $186.80 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $198.84.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.