Timber Hill LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $167,204.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,831 shares in the company, valued at $20,259,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.