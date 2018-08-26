Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMST shares. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 339,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 305,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 629.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 187,590 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 169,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 327,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,631. The stock has a market cap of $620.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.89. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. analysts predict that Timkensteel will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

