Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,712 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Tivity Health worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. Tivity Health Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

