TiVo Corp (TIVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.45 Million

Analysts expect TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) to report $172.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TiVo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.53 million to $182.40 million. TiVo reported sales of $197.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TiVo will report full year sales of $723.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.62 million to $756.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $706.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $696.66 million to $716.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TiVo.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIVO shares. ValuEngine lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

TiVo stock remained flat at $$13.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of -0.36. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TiVo in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TiVo in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TiVo in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TiVo in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TiVo in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

