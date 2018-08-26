TJX Companies Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TJX. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $120.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TJX Companies to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

NYSE TJX opened at $108.06 on Friday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $108.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,461,000 after acquiring an additional 715,960 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 944,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $89,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.