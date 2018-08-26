TJX Companies (TJX) PT Raised to $122.00 at SunTrust Banks

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Wedbush began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a positive rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.88.

NYSE:TJX opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

