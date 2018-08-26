Toro Co (TTC) Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Toro worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. ValuEngine downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Toro stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $214,812.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

