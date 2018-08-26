Toshinari Tamura Sells 12,000 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Toshinari Tamura sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FibroGen stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.31. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 85.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

