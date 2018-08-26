TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH (TWCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS TWCF opened at $21.16 on Friday. TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter.

About TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

