TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.67 Million

Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to announce sales of $36.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $28.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $142.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $144.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $171.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $177.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $35.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $20.63 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 18.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 420.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

