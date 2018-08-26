TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Director Sells $1,882,227.62 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 66,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,882,227.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,750.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Lawrence Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 123,435 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,301,886.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of -0.70.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPIC. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

