Trade Desk (TTD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $101.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Trade Desk to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.74.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $140.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 68,666 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $6,071,447.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 7,174 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $925,374.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 510,057 shares of company stock worth $49,236,781. 26.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,884,000 after acquiring an additional 564,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,908,000 after acquiring an additional 883,811 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,011,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,787,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

