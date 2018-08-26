Traders Buy Fastenal (FAST) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) on weakness during trading on Friday. $44.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.13 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Fastenal had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Fastenal traded down ($0.87) for the day and closed at $59.48

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

In other news, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.85 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 190.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,811,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 296.4% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

