Traders Buy Shares of American Airlines Group (AAL) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $28.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $7.50 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, American Airlines Group had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. American Airlines Group traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $38.82

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 252.8% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,984,069 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $227,147,000 after buying an additional 4,287,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 999.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,753,000 after buying an additional 1,646,418 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 353.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,366 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after buying an additional 857,759 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,551,339 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after buying an additional 494,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,954,583 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $74,196,000 after buying an additional 476,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

