Traders Sell Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength (JNJ)

Traders sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading on Friday. $83.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $224.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $141.23 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $0.84 for the day and closed at $135.95

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.34.

The company has a market cap of $361.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

