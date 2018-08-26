Traders Sell Parker-Hannifin (PH) on Strength (PH)

Investors sold shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $23.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $82.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.03 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Parker-Hannifin had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Parker-Hannifin traded up $2.45 for the day and closed at $171.53

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$162.10” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,178,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,099 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,154,000 after purchasing an additional 548,399 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,523,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $214,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

