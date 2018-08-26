Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 39,984 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,984 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.