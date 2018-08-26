TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of TransMontaigne Partners worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,334,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,567,000 after acquiring an additional 52,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 206,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 76,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMontaigne Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of TLP stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. TransMontaigne Partners had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 10.81%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.795 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from TransMontaigne Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. TransMontaigne Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.55%.

TransMontaigne Partners Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

