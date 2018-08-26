Tredje AP fonden Invests $1.14 Million in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Stock

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after buying an additional 52,986 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 64,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 41,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,530,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $20,582,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,657 shares in the company, valued at $83,947,877.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 19,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total value of $6,879,239.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,624,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,782 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,984. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.88.

ABMD opened at $381.03 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.01 and a twelve month high of $450.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.02.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

