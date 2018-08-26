Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,703 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 8,671.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $348,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 21,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $2,372,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,636 shares of company stock worth $8,488,828 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “$108.44” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

Northern Trust stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

