Tredje AP fonden Sells 44,805 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,770 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 44,805 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 656.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBL opened at $29.52 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.