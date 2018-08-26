Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Royal Gold by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

Royal Gold stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.30. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

In related news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky bought 2,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.25 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,565 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

