Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 4,144 IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $244,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $341,000. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $397,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 95.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC opened at $199.30 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $201.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $186.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.18.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

