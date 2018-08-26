Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 1,499 First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (FCNCA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the second quarter worth $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 867.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the second quarter valued at $258,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $385.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 255,606 shares in the company, valued at $98,408,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.00 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 311,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,577,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,345 shares of company stock valued at $512,900. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $477.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $323.74 and a 1 year high of $478.79.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

