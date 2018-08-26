Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Akorn in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Akorn in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Akorn by 65.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Akorn in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Akorn by 56.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Akorn alerts:

Akorn stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Akorn, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74.

AKRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a research report on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Akorn from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.